Isabelle Winkles Sells 8,383 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $358,792.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,681 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,546.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39.
Braze Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.13.
BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
