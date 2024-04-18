Isabelle Winkles Sells 8,383 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $358,792.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,681 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,546.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, February 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39.

Braze Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after acquiring an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Braze by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.