Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.53 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

