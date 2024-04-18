Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATMU opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,606,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $772,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.