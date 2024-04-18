DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.9 days.
DSV A/S Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $154.44 on Thursday. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $229.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42.
DSV A/S Company Profile
