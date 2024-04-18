DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.9 days.

DSV A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DSV A/S stock opened at $154.44 on Thursday. DSV A/S has a 1-year low of $132.66 and a 1-year high of $229.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.42.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.