Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Drops By 5.2%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 1,930,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Jervois Global Stock Performance

Shares of JRVMF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Jervois Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About Jervois Global

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

