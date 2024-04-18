Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Drops By 5.2%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 1,930,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Jervois Global Stock Performance
Shares of JRVMF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Jervois Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
About Jervois Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jervois Global
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.