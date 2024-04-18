Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Northcoast Research currently has $100.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNR

Pentair Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $79.15 on Monday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.