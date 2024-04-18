Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $13.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Coty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COTY

Coty Stock Down 1.8 %

COTY stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Coty has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.