voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJETFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of VJET opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

