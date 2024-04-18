voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of VJET opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.35.
