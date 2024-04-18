Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Neill Abrams bought 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($186.66).

Ocado Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 463.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 549.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.32 and a beta of 1.71. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 340 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.66).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

