Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £149.94 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Neill Abrams bought 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($186.66).
Ocado Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 463.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 549.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.32 and a beta of 1.71. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 340 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.66).
Ocado Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.