CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $3,166,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 78.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 630,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 107,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking and other financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; mortgage banking products; and wealth management and treasury management services.
Read More
