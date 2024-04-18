Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CEL-SCI Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CEL-SCI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CEL-SCI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of CVM stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.29. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 178,478 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CEL-SCI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.