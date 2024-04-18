StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:SCX opened at $16.00 on Friday. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.47.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
