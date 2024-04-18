StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SCX opened at $16.00 on Friday. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.47.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

