5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ FEAM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,991. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

About 5E Advanced Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 732.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 47,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

