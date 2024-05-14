Tecnoglass’ (TGLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGLS. Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.83.

TGLS opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 389,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 232.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,603 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

