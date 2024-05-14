Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.75.

Shares of VC opened at $115.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. Visteon has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Visteon by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

