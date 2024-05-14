Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $13.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

