Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Expands By 66.7%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The India Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 251,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,694,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 81,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE IFN opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The India Fund has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.