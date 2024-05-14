Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

