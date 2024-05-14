Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.
Get Our Latest Report on Veradigm
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veradigm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.