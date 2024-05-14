Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

