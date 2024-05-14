Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Decreases By 35.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 580,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Taisei Stock Performance

TISCF opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

About Taisei

Featured Stories

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

