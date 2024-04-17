Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,711,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 3,235,249 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.41.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 683.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 765.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

