ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $14.01

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $13.21. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 8,310,580 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth $455,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

