Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 6.9%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 291,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 252,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGS. StockNews.com lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

