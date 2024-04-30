Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Target Price at $4.20

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 78.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 51.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,715,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 292,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

