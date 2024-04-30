Robert W. Baird Trims Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price to $55.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

