The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $21.70

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.20 to $21.70 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

