Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Head-To-Head Review

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.51% 28.62% 22.10% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.65 $292.99 million $3.26 1.54 Sentage $160,000.00 31.96 -$2.56 million N/A N/A

This table compares Yiren Digital and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yiren Digital and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Sentage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. operates an AI-powered platform. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services in China. The company delivers digital financial services, insurance solutions, as well as consumption and lifestyle services. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

