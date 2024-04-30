Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $23.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

