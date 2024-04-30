Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $23.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance
NASDAQ AY opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.