Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.80 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

