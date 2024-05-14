West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

