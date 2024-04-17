Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Down 8.0% in March

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $122.76. 101,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,046. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,362,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $79,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,527,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

