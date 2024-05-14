Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.55.

FLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,261,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $29,745,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,321,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 270.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 464,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,976,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

