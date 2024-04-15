Voss Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.61. The company had a trading volume of 234,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.84. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $972.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

