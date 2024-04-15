Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 813 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

ADI stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.