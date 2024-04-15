Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Increases By 26.9%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Down 3.9 %

JZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,279. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.