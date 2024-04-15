Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 484,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.42. 152,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.81. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.25.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
