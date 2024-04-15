Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $53.16 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $53,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 520.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.27. 2,437,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,399. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

