Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $781.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $761.41 and its 200 day moving average is $669.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $742.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $731.55.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

