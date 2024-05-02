Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) & Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Financial Analysis

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Megaport and Priority Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Megaport alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megaport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Priority Technology $755.61 million 0.32 -$1.31 million ($0.63) -5.02

Megaport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Priority Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

11.5% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Megaport and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Megaport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Priority Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Megaport presently has a consensus price target of $15.37, indicating a potential upside of 50.69%. Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 145.25%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Megaport.

Profitability

This table compares Megaport and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megaport N/A N/A N/A Priority Technology -0.17% N/A -0.09%

Summary

Priority Technology beats Megaport on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions. The company also offers Megaport Virtual Edge, an on-demand and vendor-neutral Network Function Virtualization service that provides virtual infrastructure for network services at the edge of Megaport's global software-defined network; internet exchange services; and Megaport Marketplace, an online hub the interconnects service providers and enterprise customers. In addition, it provides cloud connectivity solutions and virtual routing for cloud networking. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. The company also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, it provides curated managed services; payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers; and Plastiq payables management software, which helps businesses in improving cash flow with instant access to working capital. Further, the company offers embedded finance and BaaS solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.