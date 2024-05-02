Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

