MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 15,869 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 41,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

