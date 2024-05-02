PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

