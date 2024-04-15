Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,215,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

