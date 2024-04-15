Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.90. 1,369,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

