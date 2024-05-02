Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,882,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,077,000 after buying an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,197,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $118.02. 2,554,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,042,422. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $467.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

