MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

