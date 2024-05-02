Certuity LLC Purchases 836 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Certuity LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

PYPL opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

