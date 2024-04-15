Private Client Services LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,990 shares of company stock worth $29,301,585. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.67.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, hitting $235.08. The stock had a trading volume of 328,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,178. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.22. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

