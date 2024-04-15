Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $9.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $504.89. 550,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.17 and a 200 day moving average of $478.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

