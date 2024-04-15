Private Client Services LLC Purchases Shares of 11,345 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,345 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after buying an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

MTDR traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.60. 1,214,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,669. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.